Noseless dog named Sniffles looking for forever home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida - Sniffles, a noseless dog with crooked teeth, is looking for a forever family.

The unique-looking dog was taken in as a stray by Orange County Animal Services and Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida.

According to Michelle Wacker of Orange County Animal Services, the 12-year-old dog is in good health, with the exception of his deformity that causes him to snort sometimes, WESH-TV reported.

"He's just a precious old man," Wacker told WESH-TV. "Everyone at the vet's office has fallen in love with him."

Genesis Diaz has been fostering Sniffles as Animal Services attempts to find his forever home, according to the Florida TV station. She told WESH-TV he's been a loving companion full of licks and tail wags.

According to the Poodle and Pooch Rescue website, Sniffles had whipworms and hookworms when he was found, which the group says are a sign of filthy living conditions.

"We only see whipworms when dogs were kept in a filthy, outside living environment for a long period of time, usually with breeders or those who think it's OK for a dog to live in backyard," Sniffles' profile reads.

While it'll be a few weeks before Sniffles is ready for adoption, the agency is accepting applications through its website.

According to the Poodle and Pooch Rescue website, the group typically rescues senior animals or animals with health conditions.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.