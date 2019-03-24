Officials: 100 undocumented immigrants bused to SA from overcrowded facilities

SAN ANTONIO - About 100 undocumented immigrants were bused to San Antonio from overcrowded detention facilities and were provided assistance, Antonio Fernandez, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of San Antonio, said Sunday.

Fernandez said only 10 people needed housing after the group arrived Saturday at a local bus station.

The housing was provided by Catholic Charities and the San Antonio Mennonite Church.

Fernandez said the stop in San Antonio was brief, as many migrants were on the way to their final destinations.

For the immigrants who need to stay longer in San Antonio, Fernandez said Catholic Charities offers an array of services, including casework.

Fernandez said Catholic Charities is prepared to serve and house more people in hotels if needed.

