Officials warn against swimming in Medina, Sabinal rivers due to 'potentially hazardous' conditions

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - Officials in Bandera County are urging people to stay out of the Medina and Sabinal rivers because the rivers could be hazardous to swimmers' health.

The Bandera County River Authority and Groundwater District posted the warning to its Facebook page on Thursday, saying that drought conditions and sustained high temperatures created a "potentially hazardous situation for water recreation."

The agency added that the conditions also allow "potentially harmful organisms to be present in the water."

The group says that people should avoid contact with Medina and Sabinal rivers and their tributaries effective immediately.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.