Outgoing City Manager Sheryl Sculley to forgo $100K bonus

SAN ANTONIO - Outgoing San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley will not accept a pay bonus.

Sculley was due a $100,000 bonus pending City Council approval, but according to a statement released by Sculley, she will forgo any bonus payment due to her for 2018.

Last month, Sculley abruptly announced her retirement, after spending the past 13 years as city manager.

She has agreed to stay on to help the city find her replacement.

The following is a statement from Sculley sent to KSAT 12 regarding the matter:

“Although the Council previously developed and approved the criteria for awarding 2018 performance pay and much has been accomplished this year, I had already communicated to the Mayor that I will forgo any performance pay for 2018. When I announced my retirement, I agreed to stay to ensure an orderly transition to the new city manager. I have dedicated 13 years of city management to San Antonio and look forward to assisting with the transition in the coming months.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.