Pair injure employee during robbery of North Side Target

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Target retail store on the city's North Side.

According to police, on June 27 the pair entered the Target store located in the 18200 block of Blanco Road and and began taking items without paying. Police said as the suspects were leaving, they assaulted an employee in the parking lot, causing undisclosed injuries.

The suspects then fled in a white SUV.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

