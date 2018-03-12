Pair steal wallets, cellphones from 3 victims at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for two suspects responsible for the robbery of three people early Monday morning.

The robbery was reported just after 1:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane, located not far from South W. W. White on the city's East Side.

According to police, two men in a black pickup truck followed a white sedan into an apartment complex. While there, the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the wallets and cellphones of the three victims.

The suspects while leaving fired shots into the vehicle grazing the female driver in the arm, police said.

The woman however refused treatment from emergency crews.

So far, a description of the suspects has not been released. Police said they are now trying to track the missing cell phones.

