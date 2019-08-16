San Antonio man accused of stabbing dog, pulling its teeth

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a dog and using pliers to break its teeth.

When the San Antonio Police Department announced the arrest Friday, officials also shared images of the dog.

In the photos, the dog has stitches that are helping close an apparent stab wound on the side of its head. The dog's front teeth are also seen broken. Police said they were broken by the suspect.

