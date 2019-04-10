PETA files complaint with Texas Animal Health Commission over Bandera wild hog catch

BANDERA, Texas - The animal rights group PETA is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to put a stop to Bandera’s annual wild hog catch.

The Bacon Bash involves contestants chasing and catching hogs.

On Wednesday morning, the group filed a complaint with the Texas Animal Health Commission claiming the transportation of the animals violates state laws for the movement of feral pigs.

PETA calls the hogs' treatment "violent and abusive" and says they should not be used for entertainment.

