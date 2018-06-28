Police: 4 people shot, 4 detained in altercation, shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - Four people have been shot and four people have been detained following an altercation and shooting outside a home on the city's West Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Holly Street, which is located not far from El Paso Street and Castroville Road.

According to police, officers answered a disturbance call to find a large group of people fighting.

Police said they began pulling people off each other to find four people shot -- a mother, a father and son along with one additional person.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine what led to the fight and shooting but that four people have been detained in the incident.

Police said that the mother and a suspect were both hit by shotgun fragments while the son and father were hit multiple times by a high-powered rifle.

The father and son were taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Their names and ages are not currently known.

Two police officers were also sent to the hospital with minor injuries that they obtained while trying to break up the fight, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.