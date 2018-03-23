Police make second arrest in connection with death of man reported missing in December

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities have made a second arrest in the death of a man who was reported missing in December.

Mark Dion Payne, 48, is charged with tampering with evidence by altering or concealing a human corpse.

The victim, Mario Martinez, 24, was reported missing Dec. 6. His body was found 14 days later at the Astoria Apartments on Perrin Beitel Road. He had been shot several times.

Police arrested 47-year-old Reid Kamitono in January in connection with Martinez’s death. An arrest affidavit said Kamitono is accused of wrapping up Martinez’s body in a tarp and securing the tarp with packing tape so the body could be moved to another location.

