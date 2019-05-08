Police: Man in critical condition after being shot outside North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the city's North Side early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Alhambra Street, not far from Blanco Road and Interstate 10.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the man outside the home with a gunshot wound to the top of the head.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. Police said people in the area heard the shots fired, but could not give a description of the shooter. The man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

The victim's name and age have not been released. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

#BreakingNews in 1400 block of Alhambra homeowners heard gunshots, police found a man with a possible gunshot wound to the top of the head pic.twitter.com/NboNid9w7z — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) May 8, 2019

