Police searching for 2 men who opened fire at East Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for two suspects in a shooting that sent two other men to the hospital Friday night.

According to police, three men were standing in the courtyard of the Artisan Willow Springs Apartments in the 500 block of Gembler around 10:45 p.m. when they noticed a white vehicle circling the complex.

The driver of the white car eventually stopped by the building the three men were congregated outside of, got out of the car with another man and both men opened fire on the group.

Two men were shot in the leg. Police said the other witness ran from the scene.

The suspected shooters are at large.

The two injured men, 17 and 19, were taken to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

Police said the victims and the witness were unable to provide a description of the men who shot them.

