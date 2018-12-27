Police searching for church burglary suspects

SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the suspects accused of burglarizing a church.

Ignite Church at 724 SW 24th St. was burgled on Nov. 17 at approximately 4 a.m. by three unknown suspects who were seen in surveillance photos.

The three suspects forced their way into the church by prying open the side door after unsuccessfully attempting to enter through the front door.

Three IMAC desktop computers and an Insigna 55-inch flat-screen TV were stolen, according to San Antonio police.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the people responsible for the burglary.

