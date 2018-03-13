SA Public Library offers alternatives to sun, outdoors during Spring Break

SAN ANTONIO - If you want to take a break from the sun and outdoors during Spring Break the San Antonio Public Library offers many fun options.

Their libraries are packed full of activities while your kids are out of school for the week.

Are you looking for something for a young one? If you go up to the children's section of the Central Library Wednesday mornings, toddler time is in session.

RELATED: Free, fun events in San Antonio every day of spring break

RELATED: Escape Haus in New Braunfels challenges guests to stay mentally sharp

It's a welcome pastime for Jeanette Takemoto and her 11-month and two-year-old girls.

"This is the best in the city. I love the way that the instructor really puts, puts things together," Takemoto said. "Definitely tires them out. It sets the mood for nap time."

Toddler time is just one of the activities the 30 public libraries across San Antonio offer and for Spring Break they've packed in additional fun.

The libraries have many activities you can do on your own time. For example "Come and Go Crafts" is usually only on the weekends, but is now available during Spring Break week.

"We definitely see an increase during Spring Break, of course the kiddos are out of school, parents are looking for something to do," Marcie Hernandez with the San Antonio Public Library said.

The events are all ages too. There's Legos, 'tween' time for emerging adolescents, and even teen gaming.

"The teens really drive what it is they wanna' do at their branch, so every branch's teen programs are a little bit different," Hernandez said.

And of course reading needs no schedule.

"We can help them find books that they're interested in. They're away from school, so as opposed to reading things they have to read, they get an opportunity to read things they want to read," Hernandez said.

The city has a full calendar of the events, times, and locations on the San Antonio Public Library website.

"It's fun, it's free, it's for the community, and the parking is free as well," Takemoto said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.