SAISD: 132 teachers to be terminated; district says it's still overstaffed despite cuts

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Independent School District Superintendent Pedro Martinez said more than 100 teachers will be terminated due to the decline in student enrollment and loss in revenue.

In an email sent to SAISD staff and teachers obtained by KSAT.com, Martinez said the decrease in enrollment has “placed us in a predicament of being overstaffed for the enrollment we have today and for what we anticipate for next year.”

“Regretfully, part of our process (Monday night) is to come forward with the names of some members of our SAISD community who were being recommended for termination due to Reduction in Force or a Necessary Reduction in Personnel,” Martinez said in the email.

At a district meeting on Monday, Martinez said 132 teachers will not be with the district next school year.

“And as I shared with you last week, this includes 63 teachers that were recommended for the Reduction in Force and Necessary Reduction in Personnel, as well as the termination of the 69 probationary teachers,” Martinez said in the email.

Martinez said even with the cuts -- which is 3.9 percent of the teaching staff -- the district will still be overstaffed in some areas by “approximately 108 positions.”

“We did not want to go any deeper with teacher job cuts,” Martinez said.

SAISD officials said in Monday’s meeting that the district is trying to not cut programs and will save as much as they can from attrition.

Due to teacher resignations being down, it made the district’s job “that much harder,” Martinez said.

