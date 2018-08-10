SAISD will close elementary campus after school fails to meet state standards for 5th time

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Independent School District announced Friday that Rodriguez Elementary School will close next year after the school failed to meet state accountability standards for the fifth year in a row.

According to a news release from SAISD, the school will remain open through the end of May 2019, per Texas law.

Parents of students enrolled at the elementary school were informed of the possible consequences in spring 2017, the news release said.

Under House Bill 1842, a school must be closed if it receives an "improvement required" rating for more than four consecutive years.

"Though academic progress was made at Rodriguez over the last year, it was not enough for the school to move out of the improvement required status," the release said.

The district is currently working on opening another school at the location and will work with parents to determine the best course of action for their students for the 2019-2020 school year.

Staff members at Rodriguez Elementary School were informed of the academic progress and results earlier this week. Staff members will still be employed by the district when the school closes in summer of 2019, the district said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.