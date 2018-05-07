San Antonio man honors mother with bike ride across country

SAN ANTONIO - Vance Villarreal has been riding his bike across the United States in honor of his late mother.

The bike ride began on April 1, 2018, and Villarreal said it has been difficult at times, but thinking of his mother keeps him going.

"I think about all the people she helped," Villarreal said.

Villarreal started in Virginia Beach, Virginia ,and said his final destination is San Diego.

His mother, Patty Villarreal, died on December 25, 2014.

She worked at the nonprofit organization Any Baby Can San Antonio and was key in creating some of the services they provide today.

"She has a passion and love of helping children and their families. This is where my challenge was born," Vance Villarreal said.

"Patty Villarreal was an extraordinary person and amazing nurse whose heart was filled with love for children, especially those living with chronic illness or disabling condition. In addition to seeing patients daily, Patty found time to teach, serve on state and national boards, and to provide leadership for Any Baby Can as chair of the board of directors," Marian Sokol, founding executive director, said.

Vance Villarreal started a fundraising page to continue his mother's cause and give back to Any Baby Can. His goal is to reach $50,000.

