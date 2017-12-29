San Antonio police seek missing woman with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in finding a 58-year-old woman.

Police said Sally Hines was last seen Dec. 14 in the 5600 block of Timber Steep.

Hines suffers from a medical condition and is under a doctor's care, police said.

Hines is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray-and-black blouse, black tights and a gray-and-black shawl.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about Hines is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

