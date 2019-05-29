San Antonio police seek trio in East Side beauty supply store burglary

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for two men and one woman they say burglarized a beauty supply store on the East Side.

Investigators said the trio broke into the Texas Beauty Supply Store on Austin Highway on May 12.

A person was seen on surveillance footage carrying an entire basket full of items while holding several other boxes.

The trio took off in a silver Ford Focus.

The San Antonio Police Department’s East Property Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call 210-207-7716.

