San Marcos police looking for missing elderly woman

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are searching for an elderly woman last seen on Tuesday morning following her son as they were driving downtown.

Sandra Etheredge, 76, was last seen at the intersection of Cheatham Street and South LBJ Drive at 10:15 a.m., authorities said.

Etheredge was following her son when they got separated by a train that was crossing the road.

When the train cleared, her son wasn’t able to find her, police said.

Etheredge has been diagnosed with dementia and was last seen driving a 2003 Ford Escape with license plate AJ24199.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2118.

