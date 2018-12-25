SAPD arrests man accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old over online item

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who collapsed and died in front of his mother inside his bedroom.

Alonzo Cantu, 19, was taken into custody Monday on the city's South Side by SWAT personnel and is expected to be charged with murder.

Cantu is accused of going to Sonny Vidales' home on Sept. 22 and stealing an item that the victim was selling online. Cantu took off but fired a shot outside through Vidales' bedroom window, killing him, San Antonio police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Ramos said.

The item was only worth a couple hundred dollars, Ramos said.

Police were called that day around 2 a.m. to the home in the 300 block of Adolph Street where they found Vidales dead in his bedroom.

Vidales died of a single gunshot wound that entered through his hip and exited through his shoulder.

Ramos said Vidales' cellphone, which was found in his bedroom, led detectives to track down Cantu and connect him to the murder.

Detectives believe other people may know about the killing and they are hoping to speak with them, Ramos said.

Anyone with information about the murder is urged to contact the police department's homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

