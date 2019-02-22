SAPD: Girl, 8, alerts teacher to sexual assault; Man arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was arrested after an 8-year-old girl told her teacher that she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, according to police.

Police took Phillip Barnett Burks, 34, into custody early Friday morning and charged him with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

On Jan. 25, the girl's teacher informed district police and San Antonio police were later called to the school.

The girl told police Burks watches her at night while her mother is at work. She said the sexual assault happens every time Burks drinks, which she said is almost every night, according to an arrest affidavit.

"The victim stated that she had not told anyone about this because she was scared," a detective said in the affidavit.

Burks was made aware of the investigation and police tried to get in contact with him over the phone but their attempts were unsuccessful, according to the affidavit.

According to jail records, Burks is still in custody and his bail has been set at $75,000.

