SAPD investigating after teen is taken to hospital with gunshot wounds

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating what they believe may be an accidental shooting on the city's East Side overnight.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. at a home on G Street, which is located not far from Martin Luther King Drive and South Walters.

According to police, the suspect drove the 15-year-old victim to Santa Rosa Children's Hospital for his injuries following the shooting.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

The unnamed victim had two gunshots wounds and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police did not say if any charges will filed.

