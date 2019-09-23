SAPD: Massive brawl, stabbing at Zarzamora Ranch Rodeo sparked by minor accident

SAN ANTONIO - A massive brawl at a South Side ranch Sunday night was sparked after a minor accident, San Antonio police said.

According to an San Antonio police preliminary report, officers received a call for an assault in progress just after 8 p.m. at the ranch in the 11700 block of S. Zarzamora Street.

FIRST REPORT:

They arrived and attempted to call security when a large fight broke out over the accident.

Officers attempted to calm the situation when fights began to break out with everyone attempting to leave the location.

Two men were stabbed and a person was apprehended by officers on scene, police said.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The name of the person accused of committing the stabbing was not immediately released.

Police said there were several hundred people at the location, which is used for horse training and racing events.

Horse trailers and several cars could be seen leaving the venue after police arrived.

