SAPD: Men try to steal beer, get in fistfight with 7-Eleven clerks

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for two people who attempted to steal beer from a West Side convenience store and then got into a fistfight with the store clerks early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store near Highway 90 and West Military.

According to police, the two men attempted to do a beer run when the store clerks confronted them in the parking lot.

A witness told police that the two clerks chased the thieves out of the store and then tackled one suspect. The second culprit, however, returned to help and they all got into a fistfight, the witness said.

Authorities say one of the clerks was punched in the face during the altercation. A store clerk was able to stab the back tire of the getaway car with an ice pick and also pulled off the dealer plate from the car, but the men still managed to flee the scene.

The Eagle helicopter is currently up and searching for the two men. A description of them was not given. The conditions of the clerks are not known.

Police say they're trying to determine if this is a theft or a robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.