SAPD: Woman shot, killed during dispute with man on city's SE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was shot and killed during a dispute with a man in a parking lot on the city's Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Around 5:40 p.m. Monday, police said officers went to the 100 block of Goliad Road, where they found the victim, who is believed to be in her mid-to-late 30s, dead from a gunshot wound.

Multiple witnesses told officers they saw the victim, who was the driver and a man, the passenger, arguing in the parking lot in an SUV.

When they both got out and continued to argue, the man pulled out a gun and fired at least 10 shots at the woman, fatally striking her, police said.

Police said the man then got into the gray/tan SUV and took off before officers arrived.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The man, who is described as being Hispanic and in his mid-to-late 30s, has not yet been located.

Police said they believe the woman and man were a couple engaged in some sort of domestic dispute that turned deadly.

