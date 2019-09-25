Converse home fired on, narrowly missing children; gunman on loose

SAN ANTONIO - Converse police are still searching for a gunman who fired shots into a home early Wednesday, coming close to hitting sleeping children.

Officers responded to a 911 call at the home in the 700 block of Meadowgate around 4:30 a.m. and found shell casings in the street nearby, police said.

They also found bullet holes in the home and in a pickup parked in the driveway.

"Right now, there are no injuries. It's all property damage, and we're conducting our investigation," said Sgt. Gil Martinez, of the Converse Police Department. "It may or may not involve an ongoing issue the resident may have with someone."

Martinez said it appeared the shots were fired by someone in a car, which officers were able to get a description of. Police declined to release information on the car that possibly was involved.

While no one was injured, police said it was a close call for some of the people who were sleeping inside the home.

"It went about 2 feet over a child's bed with two children sleeping in it. So that is of some concern to us," Martinez said. "Obviously, (the shooter) lacked some morals and lack of empathy for other human life. To do something this reckless is totally irresponsible."

The shooting had neighbors up and out of their homes. One man told KSAT 12 News he heard what sounded like four shots.

Martinez said the investigation is continuing.

