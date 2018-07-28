Attempted jewelry store robbery mistaken for active shooter, McAllen police say

MCALLEN, Texas - McAllen residents are being urged to stay away from the McAllen Plaza Mall.

The Hidalgo County Constable for Precinct 4 posted to Facebook Saturday afternoon that it was responding to an active shooter at the mall, but shortly after the active shooter report, the McAllen Police Department told KRGV-TV that it was instead investigating an attempted robbery at a jewelry store inside the mall.

The Rio Grande Valley TV station reported that all known suspects were in custody and that the report of shots fired was being attributed to the sound of the glass cases being smashed.

No injuries were reported.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report attributed the active shooter report to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. The active shooter report came from the Hidalgo County Constable for Precinct 4.

