27 dead, 30 injured in Sutherland Springs church shooting, sources say

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - At least 27 people have been killed and 30 people have been injured in a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

A witness reported seeing the as-yet unidentified man walk into First Baptist Church and began shooting around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Wilson County commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told a CNN reporter that the gunman fled in a vehicle after the shooting and is now dead after a brief pursuit.

Some survivors were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center via medical helicopter. Their conditions are not known.

The FBI and the Texas Rangers, as well as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, have secured the area around the church and are investigating.

The church is located in the 500 block of 4th Street in the small, south Texas town about 40 miles east of San Antonio.

Families in tears wait to see if their family and friends are safe. Praying for the safety of all those involved. pic.twitter.com/yjzK7lZJ1S — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

