Shootout leaves one dead, two wounded on NW side

SAN ANTONIO - One man is dead and two others wounded after an apparent drug-related shootout on a Northwest side street.

San Antonio police say the dead man was dropped off at Texsan Hospital in Balcones Heights around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Around that same time police found two other men driving near the scene of a shootout in the 800 block of Marquette.

Both had gunshot wounds to their arms.

Police say they found more than 20 shell casings from different weapons, and blood on the street.

They also found evidence of drugs at the shooting scene.

Witnesses reported seeing two men in a Hummer driving away from the shooting, and shortly after officers pulled the vehicle over and found the two wounded men inside.

EMS took both to University Hospital.

Police say about an hour after the gunfire several witnesses showed up at Texsan Hospital and identified the dead man for investigators.

Police took those people in for questioning.

The name of the dead man has not yet been released.

Police are now investigating to find out who fired the shots.

