Silver Alert issued for SA woman, 66

SAN ANTONIO - A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a 66-year-old San Antonio woman.

Donna Jo Goode was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 5119 Arrowhead Drive driving a white, 1999 Corolla WITH Texas license plate CT7L490.

Goode is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and poses a threat to her own health and safety, San Antonio police said.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Goode was last seen wearing a black sweater and purple pants.

Anyone with information about Goode is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department AT 210-207-7660.

