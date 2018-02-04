Small plane has rough landing at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO - A small plane had a rough landing Sunday at San Antonio International Airport.

The plane was seen on its belly and surrounded by airport police vehicles Sunday afternoon.

Video sent to KSAT 12 showed the plane skidding on its belly, seeming to go at least 100 yards before coming to a complete stop.

No flames or smoke were seen after the landing, however, one fire truck responded.

The airport said the pilot was the only person aboard the plane and is expected to be OK.

There is no word on where the plane was coming from, but San Antonio was its final destination.

Commercial air traffic was not affected.

