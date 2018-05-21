SOUND OFF: Metal detectors in public schools?

SAN ANTONIO - In the wake of recent shootings at schools in Santa Fe, Texas, and in Parkland, Florida, much of the national conversation has turned to how to protect students.

A common suggestion has been to install metal detectors at entrances, similar to ones at airports and government buildings.

The proposal does not come without costs, however. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, metal detectors cost between $4,000 and $5,000.​

So what do you think? Can San Antonio afford to install metal detectors in schools? Can San Antonio afford NOT to?

