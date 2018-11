SAN ANTONIO - The president of the University of Texas at San Antonio sent out a letter to students and staff members Monday about an incident in which a student was escorted out of a biology class by campus police at the professor’s request.

The school is investigating this as a possible case of discrimination.

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said the facts of the incident aren’t fully known at this point.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.