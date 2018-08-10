Suspect threatens Family Dollar employee, steals cash

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred Aug. 8 at the Family Dollar located in the 6000 block of South Flores Street, which is not far from Pleasanton Road.

According to police, the suspect had entered the location just as they were opening up. The suspect demanded money while threatening the employee, police said.

After taking the cash the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

