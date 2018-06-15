Suspects chopped through wall before robbing cellphone store, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for a burglary.

The burglary occurred Sunday, April 1 at a Metro PCS located in the 3000 block of Nogalitos Street.

According to police, the suspects broke into a salon and chopped through a wall to enter the cellphone store.

The suspects then attempted to break into the safe before taking property from the premises, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the burglary is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

