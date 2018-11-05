'I have my weak days, I have bad days': First responder speaks about church shooting

Floresville, Texas - For the past 24 years, Stephen Moore has been in law enforcement, most of that with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Nov. 5, 2017, started like any other day for him until the scanner went off and the phone calls began.

"I head the radio traffic and I knew we had something bad," Moore said.

As an investigator, Moore was tasked with clearing the scene and taking a head count of the deceased.

"It's just really sad seeing all these people, I had friends there or friends of mine had there family there," Moore said.

The months after Moore would suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, and things he was used to doing he didn't anymore.

"I used to play Santa, and I couldn't this past year," Moore said.

With the help of family, friends and his coworkers Moore along with other first responders has attended trauma counseling.

"I have my weak days, I have my bad days, but when I need to talk about it I can talk about it," Moore said.

Now a year later, Moore is training others in active shooter training and spreading positive encouragement to others.

"Whatever setting you're in church, Walmart, HEB, just be nice to each other," Moore said.

