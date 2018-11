Sutherland Church Shooting Victims

A mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017, left 26 people dead. This page is dedicated to the victims.

Keith Allen Braden

Robert Corrigan

Shani Corrigan

Emily Garcia

Emily Hill

Gregory Hill

Megan Hill

Crystal Holcombe

*Carlin Brite "Billy Bob" Holcombe (unborn)





John Bryan Holcombe





Karla Holcombe





Marc Daniel Holcombe





Noah Holcombe





Dennis Johnson, Sr.





Sara Johnson





Haley Krueger





Karen Marshall





Robert Scott Marshall





Tara McNulty





Annabelle Pomeroy

Therese Rodriguez

Ricardo Rodriguez

Brooke Ward

Joann Ward

Peggy Warden





Lula White

