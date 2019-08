SAN ANTONIO - A teen was shot in the chest in what police are calling an accidental shooting on the North Side.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 12600 block of Scarsdale.

Police said two 16-year-old boys were playing with a gun that went off and hit one of the boys in the chest.

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

