What does race have to do with the death penalty in Texas?

Recommended Videos

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Studies have shown that Texas prosecutors chose to pursue the death penalty more often when a defendant was black than if a defendant was white. And while black Texans might be overrepresented on death row, past investigations have shown they were often underrepresented in jury pools.

Education publisher Pearson talked to The Texas Tribune and explained how race can factor into Texas death penalty cases. Watch the Pearson video above to learn more — or read our related coverage below.