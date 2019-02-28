The top places Texas lawmakers go to wine, dine and deal during legislative session

Recommended Videos

In Austin, a lot of the lawmaking gets done far away from committee hearings, members' offices, and the House and Senate floors. But not too far. There are a handful of spots within walking distance of the Texas Capitol that some lawmakers frequent when they need to hash out the details of a bill or strategize how to kill one.

In our latest episode of "Under the Dome," we take you through a few of the more popular Capitol haunts to show the important role each has played in the history of Texas politics and policy.

