Texas

The top places Texas lawmakers go to wine, dine and deal during legislative session

Texas Tribune

By Alana Rocha, Justin Dehn, Richard Loria, Todd Wiseman And Woojae Julia Song

(Todd Wiseman / The Texas Tribune, Todd Wiseman / The Texas Tribune)

In Austin, a lot of the lawmaking gets done far away from committee hearings, members' offices, and the House and Senate floors. But not too far. There are a handful of spots within walking distance of the Texas Capitol that some lawmakers frequent when they need to hash out the details of a bill or strategize how to kill one.

In our latest episode of "Under the Dome," we take you through a few of the more popular Capitol haunts to show the important role each has played in the history of Texas politics and policy.

