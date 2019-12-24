Video shows chaotic display after Texas fireworks stand goes up in flames

It wasn’t New Year’s Eve, but one Central Texas town had quite the fireworks display.

A fireworks stand in Georgetown, north of Austin, caught fire on Monday, shooting fireworks through flames and smoke.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the chaos on Twitter just before 3 p.m. The stand was located on Country Road 972.

No one was injured in the fire, according to WCSO. The cause of the fire and the cost of damage remain unclear.

Some Twitter users compared the incident to a premature New Year’s Eve display, while others related it to the Snakes and Sparklers scene from “Joe Dirt.”