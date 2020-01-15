Teen killed in Texas high school shooting identified

BELLAIRE, Texas – A family member has identified the teen who was shot and killed at Bellaire High School on Tuesday afternoon, Click2Houston.com reported.

Cesar Cortez, 19, was fatally shot in the chest around 4 p.m. by another student in the school’s supply room, police said.

The 16-year-old suspect and another person connected to the case were arrested hours after the shooting, police said.

Surveillance footage shows arrest of Texas school shooting suspect

The suspected gunman was charged with manslaughter Wednesday morning and was moved to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center, police said. The suspect’s charges could be upgraded as the investigation unfolds.

Cortez was an active student at Bellaire High School, participating in activities such as the Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps, according to JROTC.

Arrest made after student shot to death at Bellaire High School, police say

Classes were canceled Wednesday.

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Grenita Lanthan said the district will also provide counselors for students who were impacted by the shooting.