Surveillance footage shows arrest of Texas school shooting suspect

BELLAIRE, Texas – The student suspected of fatally shooting another student at Bellaire High School on Tuesday was charged with manslaughter Wednesday, Click2Houston reported.

Authorities said the suspect was transferred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center, and his charge could be upgraded.

The 16-year-old student and another person connected to the case were arrested Tuesday, nearly four hours after Cesar Cortez, 19, was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. and later died. So far, only the suspected shooter has been charged, but police said charges could be upgraded or added as the investigation unfolds.

Newly released surveillance video showed the moment authorities swarmed an alley by a grocery store and took the student into custody.

Teen killed in Texas high school shooting identified

At first, a person who appears to be hiding near a dumpster is seen in the bottom, left corner of the screen. Moments later, two unmarked vehicles pull into the parking lot, and dozens of officials jump out of the vehicles, weapons drawn.

Authorities surround the person and quickly get him and a second, unseen suspect on the ground and into handcuffs. Near the end of the video, authorities are seen walking both suspects to their vehicles. After making the arrest, authorities are seen looking in, around and under the dumpster.

“It happened so fast,” said one person who witnessed the arrest. “Two trucks pulled up and unmarked cars and people in heavy artillery suits ... they jumped out and screamed ‘Get out, get out.’ They were just searching perimeter. I guess they were searching for his weapon … searching for something.”

Arrest made after student shot to death at Bellaire High School, police say

Police said investigators have yet to find the gun used in the shooting and are searching an area near the school. Police said a message has been sent to residents in the area, instructing them to alert authorities if they find the weapon.

There will be extra security and grief counselors on site Thursday for students and staff members who were impacted by the shooting. Classes were canceled Wednesday.