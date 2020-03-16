Coronavirus updates in Texas: Dallas’ Parkland hospital starting drive-through testing

Monday’s biggest developments:

Dallas gets latest drive-through testing site

[8:42 a.m.] Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas will begin drive-through testing its patients for the new coronavirus starting Monday afternoon, reports The Dallas Morning News.

Testing will only be by appointment and for current Parkland patients, first responders and health care workers. People will be interviewed by phone before they’re approved for testing, The News reported.

On Friday, San Antonio opened the state’s first drive-through coronavirus testing facility that is prioritizing health care workers and first responders. Gov. Greg Abbott announced more drive-through testing sites would open in Texas’ major cities including Houston, Dallas and Austin in the coming weeks after he declared the coronavirus a statewide public health disaster Friday. The announcement came amid widespread criticism that testing for COVID-19 has been too limited.

Austin’s first drive-through coronavirus testing center also opened Friday at the hospital group Baylor Scott & White’s North Austin clinic, located off Braker Lane near The Domain shopping center.

Drive-through testing centers will allow visitors to get tested without leaving their vehicles, limiting exposure for healthcare workers. They are expected to increase access to testing and decrease wait time for results. Houston has yet to announce a drive-through testing center.— Stacy Fernández