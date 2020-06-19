Reward increased in cold case of Texas teacher found dead in 1995

SAN ANTONIO – Twenty-five years after the death of Beaumont teacher Mary Catherine Edwards, Texas law enforcement officials are still looking for her killer.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward of up to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, or suspects.

Edwards was 31 years old when her parents found her dead in her bathroom at her Beaumont home, where she lived alone.

DPS said she was sexually assaulted and killed. Her parents found her after she was not responding to phone calls.

The “well-loved teacher” was last seen in public on Jan. 13, 1995, DPS states.

The case remains unsolved as Texas Rangers and Beaumont detectives have exhausted all leads.

Anyone with information is asked to submit information through the Texas Rangers cold case website or by calling the missing person’s hotline at 1-800-346-3242.

