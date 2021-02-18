These Texas hospitals need food, assistance during the winter storm. Here’s how to help

The dangerous winter storm that is devastating Texas has caused a need for food and other items at hospitals across the Lone Star State.

Icy conditions, and power and water outages have disrupted the supply chain across the state, and medical staff and patients are also being affected.

The Texas Restaurant Association has a list of hospitals that need assistance as another round of wintry weather drops snow in parts of South and Central Texas.

Some of the needed items include prepared food, water and milk. Here’s a full list of the Texas hospitals needing assistance, along with ways to help.

San Antonio area

Christus Santa Rosa Westover Hills: 11212 Hwy 151. Notes: Needing to feed 500 people, sandwich-type preferred but raw food acceptable. Willing to pay, can pick up or have delivered, needed ASAP. Contact: Robert Wiles (210) 683-8317, 11212 Hwy 151. Notes: Needing to feed 500 people, sandwich-type preferred but raw food acceptable. Willing to pay, can pick up or have delivered, needed ASAP. Contact: Robert Wiles (210) 683-8317, robert.wiles@christushealth.org

Post Acute Medical Hospital: 5418 N. Loop 1604 West. Notes: Needing to feed 45 people, unprepared/raw food is accepted. Can pick up or have delivered, able to purchase food. Contact: Kristen Lowe (210) 419-0321, 5418 N. Loop 1604 West. Notes: Needing to feed 45 people, unprepared/raw food is accepted. Can pick up or have delivered, able to purchase food. Contact: Kristen Lowe (210) 419-0321, klowe@warmsprings.org

Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital: 14747 Jones Maltsberger. Notes: Looking for donation for 75-100 people, needed in the next 24-48 hours. Raw/unprepared or prepared food, can pick up or have delivered. Contact: Kyle Sinclair (210) 328-9882, 14747 Jones Maltsberger. Notes: Looking for donation for 75-100 people, needed in the next 24-48 hours. Raw/unprepared or prepared food, can pick up or have delivered. Contact: Kyle Sinclair (210) 328-9882, ksinclair@pamrehab.com

Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital: 5101 Medical Drive. Notes: Needing to feed 115 people, accepting raw/unprepared food or prepared food. They’re able to pay for food (PO needed), and either pick up or have it delivered. Contact: Brian Lidiak (830) 837-8067, 5101 Medical Drive. Notes: Needing to feed 115 people, accepting raw/unprepared food or prepared food. They’re able to pay for food (PO needed), and either pick up or have it delivered. Contact: Brian Lidiak (830) 837-8067, blidiak@pamrehab.com ; Milan Whitehurst (210) 872-4976, mwhitehurst@pamrehab.com

Austin area

Arise Austin Medical Center: 3003 Bee Caves Road. Notes: Need to feed 20-30 people, prepared and cooked food. Can be delivered or picked up. Contact: John Merian (512) 314-3800, 3003 Bee Caves Road. Notes: Need to feed 20-30 people, prepared and cooked food. Can be delivered or picked up. Contact: John Merian (512) 314-3800, JMerian@arisemedicalcenter.com

Ascension Seton Medical Center: 1201 W 38th St. Notes: Needing to feed staff and patients. Can accept unprepared food, and can have it delivered or can pick it up and will pay. Needed ASAP. Vegetarian & vegan options requested for some. Contact: Cody Levay (512) 294-8757; Whitney Prange, (817) 229-3301

Austin Oaks Hospital: 1407 W Stassney Lane. Notes: Hospital is out of water and has no power. They are running out of food for both patients and staff. 60 people total, need prepared food delivered. Contact: Sarah Kramer 512-673-6280

Baylor Scott & White - Temple Medical Center: 2401 South 31st Street. Notes: Need food for 4000 staff & patients daily, needed ASAP. Raw/unprepared food is accepted, and they can purchase the food. They would need food delivered but can pick up available. Contact: Robert Cox (903) 691-4002.

Dell Children’s Hospital: 4900 Mueller Blvd. Notes: Primary need is for Friday dinner and milk. Prepared food only to feed 500 doctors, nurses, and staff. Many are sleeping in the hospital and their offices to keep warm. Influx of children being admitted due to machine reliant health issues. Donation preferred. Delivery needed. Contact: Suellen Brown (956) 266-2123.

Field Hospital at Austin Convention Center: 500 E. Cesar Chavez. Notes: Prepared food only, to feed 140 people. Night shift is a big need. There is a loading dock on Red River or you can use the main entrance on Trinity. Can pick up, though delivery is preferred. Can pay for everything. Contact: Sami, (210) 710-6954; Michelle Hutton (321) 212-9443.

St. David’s Medical Center: 919 E 32nd St. Notes: Approx. 200 doctors and nurses. St. David’s can purchase unprepared food in bulk, and provide transportation to pickup the food. Timing: ASAP. Contact: Mignon McGarry (512) 422-3269.

St. Edward’s University: 3001 South Congress Ave. Notes: Bottled/drinking water for 800 students and staff on campus needed. Contact: Liz Johnson (303) 478-1983.

Houston area

Brazosport Hospital: 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Notes: 400 people need to be fed, unprepared food is acceptable. Donation is preferred, delivery is preferred. Contact: Lisa Fas (281) 974-0935.

Huntsville Memorial Hospital : 10 Memorial Hospital Drive, Huntsville, TX 77340 Notes: Water is the most urgent need. Food for 300, water is higher priority and prepared food is preferred. Food is for patients and staff lodging at the hospital. Able to purchase and pick up if local. Contact: David Ray (832) 457-6173, : 10 Memorial Hospital Drive, Huntsville, TX 77340 Notes: Water is the most urgent need. Food for 300, water is higher priority and prepared food is preferred. Food is for patients and staff lodging at the hospital. Able to purchase and pick up if local. Contact: David Ray (832) 457-6173, david.ray@hmh.cc

Patients Medical Center: 4600 E. Sam Houston Parkway South. Notes: 400 people need to be fed, unprepared food is acceptable. Donation is preferred, delivery is preferred. Contact: Lisa Fas (281) 974-0935.

Sugar Land Hospital: 1317 Lake Pointe Pkwy. Notes: 400 people need to be fed, unprepared food is acceptable. Donation is preferred, delivery is preferred. Contact: Lisa Fas (281) 974-0935.

SUN Behavioral Hospital: 7601 Fannin St. Notes: Needing to feed 250+ stranded employees and families, donation preferred but willing to pay. Needing food delivered, but possible to pick up if close. Can accept uncooked food, needed ASAP. Contact: Kenneth Baxter (713) 885-2072

North Texas

UT Health Tyler: 1000 S. Beckham Ave. Notes: Need to feed 1,000+ people ASAP, and they can pick up from the restaurant. Prepared food is preferred due to low water supply. Food is for patients and staff lodging at hospital. Willing to pick up and pay for meals. Contact: Allison Adams (903) 574-9475, 1000 S. Beckham Ave. Notes: Need to feed 1,000+ people ASAP, and they can pick up from the restaurant. Prepared food is preferred due to low water supply. Food is for patients and staff lodging at hospital. Willing to pick up and pay for meals. Contact: Allison Adams (903) 574-9475, aaadams@uthet.com

Rio Grande Valley area

Val Verde Regional Medical Center: 801 Bedell Ave., Del Rio. Notes: Need to feed 200 people per meal, needed by February 18. Can accept uncooked food, willing to pay and pick up. Bread of any kind and milk are especially needed. Contact: Cheryl Wolff (336) 346-4120, 801 Bedell Ave., Del Rio. Notes: Need to feed 200 people per meal, needed by February 18. Can accept uncooked food, willing to pay and pick up. Bread of any kind and milk are especially needed. Contact: Cheryl Wolff (336) 346-4120, cheryl.wolff@vvrmc.org . Direct lines: 830-778-3655 or 830-778-3663

Waco

Ascension Providence Medical Center: 6901 Medical Pkwy. Notes: Needing to feed 400 staff & patients, raw/unprepared or prepared food is accepted, water also needed. Can pick up food or have it delivered, able to purchase. Contact: Cate Boryk (209) 872-0271, 6901 Medical Pkwy. Notes: Needing to feed 400 staff & patients, raw/unprepared or prepared food is accepted, water also needed. Can pick up food or have it delivered, able to purchase. Contact: Cate Boryk (209) 872-0271, CBoryk@iamtouchpoint.com

Baylor Scott and White Healthcare-Hillcrest: 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. Notes: 200 staff need meals needed by February 18. They can purchase food but need it delivered, also accepting uncooked food. Contact: Ezequiel Gonzalez (512) 876-7101.

