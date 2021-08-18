TribCast: How much worse will Texas’ current COVID-19 wave get?

A nurse administers an antibody treatment to a COVID-19 patient at Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton on Aug. 3, 2021.

On this episode of The Texas Tribune’s weekly politics podcast, Matthew Watkins speaks with Karen Brooks Harper, Cassi Pollock and James Barragán about whether the current pandemic wave will turn out to be Texas’ worst and why no Texas House Democrats have been arrested since their warrants were signed last week.

