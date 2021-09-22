Watch Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp talk about the pandemic, college football and more at noon at The Texas Tribune Festival

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp is speaking during the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

John Sharp was named chancellor of the Texas A&M University System in 2011. Before that, he served in the Texas House and Senate, as state comptroller and on the Texas Railroad Commission.

Watch him at The Texas Tribune Festival as he discusses the pandemic and its impact on higher education institutions, the challenges for universities on the whole and the future of college football.

He will be interviewed by former state Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin. The conversation starts at noon Central time Wednesday.

Disclosure: The Texas A&M University System has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

