Austin police searching for 3-year-old girl, man wanted in her abduction

The Austin Police Department is searching for McKenzie Byrne, 3, and Brian Byrne, the 37-year-old man wanted in connection with her abduction.

SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert has been activated for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted in Austin overnight.

McKenzie Byrne was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of Research Boulevard in Austin, according to an alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She is 3 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, has brown hair and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt and pink and purple pants.

Authorities said 37-year-old Brian Byrne is wanted in connection with her abduction.

He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball shorts.

Police said he is driving a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra with the Texas license plate BP70978. He was last heard from in Austin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.